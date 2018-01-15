John Cena and Nikki Bella Celebrate at Engagement Party

Khloe Kardashian Sends One Revenge Body Participant Home After a Slew of Lies, Deception and Excuses
John Cena and Nikki Bella are one step closer to walking down the aisle.
The WWE stars celebrated with their loved ones at an engagement party on Saturday, nine months after he proposed.
"Such a wonderful, meaningful, emotional day yesterday with the woman of my dreams and both of our families," Cena tweeted. "I love you Nicole, you've made me realize the importance of togetherness."
Bella replied, "Aww my Love... It was so magical. Love you too John. "
He had proposed to his longtime girlfriend and Total Bellas star at WrestleMania 33 last year. Cena and Bella, who have been together for about six years, have not revealed their wedding date.
While many details remain top secret, guest Olivia Wingen promised fans it was one special celebration.
"It was a beautiful day, great food, lots of football, and some amazing announcements for Total Bellas," she told E! News.
Last week, Cena talked to E! News about wedding planning, saying, "Yeah, it's actually going to gear up in the next few weeks. It's kind of a special time where there is a little bit of lull and I'm really looking forward to spending some time with Nicole and work on that. Hopefully, in the next few weeks the wedding planning is really going to amp up!"
Watch a brand new Total Divas on Wednesday at 9 p.m., only on E!