Rob Kardashian Dotes on Daughter Dream Kardashian, His Biggest Fan

Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream Kardashian is definitely his biggest fan.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and Arthur George Socks designer posted on his Snapchat on Saturday a video of the 14-month-old, his only child, riding around in a Little Tikes Princess Horse & Carriage.

"Dream!" Rob calls out to her.

"Dada da," she replies.

Dream had showcased her new talking skills earlier this month when Rob posted on Twitter a video of him pushing her on a swing as she says, "Hi, dad!"

Rob also posted on Snapchat and Twitter a video of Dream drinking from a sippy cup while sitting in a high chair. And like his sisters, Rob had some fun with the filters.