Rob Kardashian Dotes on Daughter Dream Kardashian, His Biggest Fan

Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream Kardashian is definitely his biggest fan.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and Arthur George Socks designer posted on his Snapchat on Saturday a video of the 14-month-old, his only child, riding around in a Little Tikes Princess Horse & Carriage.
"Dream!" Rob calls out to her.
"Dada da," she replies.
Dream had showcased her new talking skills earlier this month when Rob posted on Twitter a video of him pushing her on a swing as she says, "Hi, dad!"
Rob also posted on Snapchat and Twitter a video of Dream drinking from a sippy cup while sitting in a high chair. And like his sisters, Rob had some fun with the filters.
Lolz pic.twitter.com/CzgpWbeWgh— ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) January 13, 2018
See more cute photos of Dream Kardashian below:
Snapchat / Rob Kardashian
Dream calls out to her dad while riding in a Little Tikes Princess Horse & Carriage.
Snapchat / Rob Kardashian
Dream sips from a sippy cup.
Someone loves driving their pink Cozy Coupe!
Article continues below
"Cousin love," Rob captioned this pic of Dream and P.
Rob Kardashian posted this photo on Twitter on his little girl's first birthday.
You get a car! And you get a car! Rob Kardashian shared this photo of Dream enjoying one of her first birthday presents.
Article continues below
Dream hangs out with mama and big brother King.
Blac Chyna, daughter Dream Kardashian and son King Cairo get into the Halloween spirit.
Instagram, E!
Dream dons an adorable Raggedy Ann costume for Halloween.
Article continues below
Rob Kardashian took this photo of Dream Kardashian enjoying some pumpkins during her first trip to the zoo.
Dream gets her ears pierced for the very first time. Look at that bling!
Dream Kardashian and Reign Disick posed behind a spooktacular photo wall just a few weeks before Halloween.
Article continues below
Rob Kardashian tweeted this adorable picture of his little one smiling along with the caption "my twin" in September 2017.
Dream Kardashian looked adorable playing in a tiny ball pit.
Rob Kardashian posted this sweet pic of him with his baby girl on her first Fourth of July.
Article continues below
Baby Dream celebrates her first St. Patrick's Day, and on her dad's 30th birthday!
"Look how long her eye lashes are," Rob Kardashian wrote on Instagram. "I will never say no this Woman lol."
"Stealing hearts mama," Rob wrote.
Article continues below
Dream rocks some pint-size overalls and a precious collared shirt.
The baby caught some zzzz's in style.
Dream's latest fascination? Bubbles!
Article continues below
Snapchat / Blac Chyna
The baby looks at her mother.
Snapchat / Blac Chyna
Blac Chyna smooches her little girl.
Snapchat / Blac Chyna
Little Dream thinks about her next meal.
Article continues below
Snapchat / Blac Chyna
Blac Chyna posted this video of the baby on Snapchat when she turned 1 month old.
Dream's first age milestone pic!
Rob Kardashian wrote on Instagram, "Hi baby :)"
Article continues below
Dream sucks blissfully on her Wubbanub pacifier.
Rob Kardashian's sister Kylie Jenner cuddles her niece.
Chyna posted this sweet snapshot with a sleeping emoji face.
Article continues below
Snapchat
Dream and Chyna look precious with matching flower crowns on Snapchat.
Snapchat
How cute is Dream?! We think she looks just like papa Rob.
A smiley Rob can't help beaming as he hold his newborn daughter.
Article continues below
Chyna's BFF Amber Rose meet's the bundle of joy.
Big brother King Cairo meets his little sis. Too cute.
Snapchat / Blac Chyna
Dream appears in a sweet video Blac Chyna posted on her Snapchat.
Article continues below
E! News debuted Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's daughter Dream Renee Kardashian with this exclusive first pic of the newborn.
Rob posted this pic with the caption, "It was all a DREAM haha I love her."
Dream has become quite the fan of Snapchat filters!
Article continues below
Who can compete with the cuteness of a baby? Maybe a baby wearing digital puppy ears!
It appears Dream is very ready for her first Christmas in this adorable holiday pic.
Protective big bro King Cairo watches over his littler sister as she sleeps.
Article continues below
As proud dad Rob Kardashian wrote on Instagram, "Best thing that has ever happened to me in my life."
She's growing up so fast!
Watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Sunday at 9/8c on E!