James Marsden Is a "Proud Papa" Watching Son's Dolce & Gabbana Debut in Milan

That kid's got good genes!

Actor James Marsden lent his support to his son 16-year-old son Jack Marsden when the teen hit the runway, making his Dolce & Gabbana debut during the fashion house's show during Milan Men’s Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2018/19 on Saturday in Milan, Italy.

The 44-year-old wrote, "Could not be more proud of my oldest son @jackmmarsden walking his first show for @dolcegabbana and their Men’s Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2018/2019 campaign in Milan today! Thank you Domenico and Stefano for having us! #proudpapa #DGKingsAngels #DGfw19 #DGMen #DolceGabbana #DGmillenials #MFW."

The actor was all about showing up for his lookalike, runway-walking son, who is the oldest of three children from the Enchanted actor's  11-year marriage to Lisa Linde.

Check out some of the other celebrity offspring who are taking the fashion world by storm...

Jack Marsden, Dolce & Gabbana, Milan Menswear Fashion Week 2018

Catwalking/Getty Images

Jack Marsden

James Marsden's 16-year-old son wears a colorful ensemble when he makes his Dolce & Gabbana debut on Jan. 13, 2018 in Milan.

Christian Combs, Model, Runway

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Christian Combs

Diddy's son walked the runway at the Dolce & Gabbana show during Milan Men's Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2018 on June 17, 2017 in Italy.

Selah Marley, Model, Runway

Ken Ishii/Getty Images for CHANEL

Selah Marley

Lauryn Hill and Rohan Marley's daughter rocked the runway at the Metiers D'art Collection Paris Cosmopolite show at the Tsunamachi Mitsui Club on May 31, 2017 in Tokyo, Japan.

Article continues below

Roberto Rossellini, Model, Runway

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Roberto Rossellini

Isabella Rossellini's son takes to the catwalk at the Dolce & Gabbana show during Milan Menswear Fashion Week on Jan. 14, 2017 in Milan, Italy.

Levi Dylan, Model, Runway

Catwalking/Getty Images

Levi Dylan

Jakob Dylan's son (and Bob Dylan's grandson) struts his stuff at the Dolce & Gabbana show during Milan Menswear Fashion Week on Jan. 14, 2017 in Milan, Italy.

Ava Phillippe

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Ava Phillippee

Ryan Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon's 18-year-old daughter will be debuting on November 25 at le Bal des Débutantes. 

Article continues below

Karsen Liotta, Model, Runway

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Karsen Liotta

Shades of Blue star Ray Liotta's daughter took to the runway during the Chanel Collection des Metiers d'Art 2016/17 show at Hotel Ritz on Dec. 6, 2016 in Paris, France.

Mathilda Ereni Gianopoulos, Model, Runway

Krista Kennell/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Mathilda Ereni Gianopoulos

Molly Ringwald and Panio Gianopoulos' daughter poses during the J.Crew presentation at New York Fashion Week at Spring Studios on Feb. 12, 2017 in New York City. 

Liv Freundlich, Model, Runway

Krista Kennell/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

 Liv Freundlich

Julianne Moore's daughter posed during the J.Crew presentation at New York Fashion Week at Spring Studios on Feb. 12, 2017 in New York City.

Article continues below

Myles O'Neal, Model, Runway

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Myles O'Neal

Shaquille O'Neal's son took to the runway at the Dolce & Gabbana show during Milan Men's Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2018 on June 17, 2017 in Italy. 

Barron Hilton, Model, Runway

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images For Hakan Akkaya

 Barron Hilton

The Hilton heir walked the runway for Hakan Akkaya fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows on September 11, 2017 in New York City.

Paris Jackson, CR Fashion Book 10

Mario Sorrenti

Paris Jackson

The late Michael Jackson's daughter is a "P.Y.T." herself! The young model just signed with a top agency, IMG Models.

Article continues below

Sofia Richie, NYFW

Randy Brooke/WireImage

Sofia Richie

Lionel Richie's daughter said "Hello" to high fashion, walking in NYFW 2016.

ESC: Lily-Rose Depp

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

Lily-Rose Depp

Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis' daughter has taken the modeling world by storm, walking for Chanel at Paris Fashion Week 2017.

Ava Sambora, Modeliste Magazine

Modeliste Magazine

Ava Sambora

Heather Locklear's daughter, Ava, looks just like her!

Article continues below

Mason Grammer, NYFW Fall 2017

JP Yim/Getty Images

Mason Grammer

The daughter of actor Kelsey Grammer and Real Housewife Camille Grammer has made quite a name for herself, walking several times at New York Fashion Week shows.

Lisa Rinna, Amelia Hamlin, Delilah Hamlin, Tommy x Gigi

Cook/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Amelia Hamlin & Delilah Hamlin

Seen here with their famous mama, Lisa Rinna, the Hamlin sisters were both featured in Tommy Hilfiger's latest campaign.

Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, Sofia Vergara's Son, Paper Magazine

Jimmy Marble / Paper magazine

Manolo Gonzalez Vergara

Sofía Vergara's son and only child made his modeling debut at age 24 in Paper magazine in 2016.

Article continues below

Celeb Kids Who Model, Gabriel-Kane Day-Lewis

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff, Rabbani and Solimene Photography/Getty Images

Gabriel-Kane Day-Lewis

The son of Daniel Day-Lewis and French actress Isabelle Adjani, made his big runway debut at 2015 Paris Fashion Week, walking into the Chanel show with Julianne Moore.

Jude Law, Rafferty Law, Celeb Kids Who Model

Courtesy: Dolce & Gabbana; Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Rafferty Law

The son of Jude Law and Sadie Frost made his runway debut in 2014 at Men's Fashion Week in London.

Iris Law

Luke Freeman

Iris Law

Her brother isn't the only model in the family! This winter, Iris Law landed her first Burberry campaign.

Article continues below

Georgia May Jagger, Ad

Rimmel

Georgia May Jagger

Beauty was in the genes it seems! Jagger is the daughter of the Rolling Stones frontman and '70s model Jerry Hall.

 

Celeb Kids Who Model, Tuki Brando

Versace; Columbia Pictures

Tuki Brando

The son of Dag Drollet and Cheyenne Brando and grandson of Marlon Brando has been a spokesmodel for Versace menswear.

Kaia Gerber, Young Versace

Young Versace

Kaia Gerber

Cindy Crawford's mini-me became the face of Young Versace in 2012.

Article continues below

Celeb Kids Who Model, Presley Gerber

REX/Shutterstock; Donato Sardella/WireImage

Presley Gerber

Did we mention her brother is a model too? Presley made his runway debut at Jeremy Scott's Moschino Resort show in June 2016.

Celeb Kids Who Model, Quincy Brown

Sean John; Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Quincy Brown

He is the son of model and actress Kim Porter and Sean "Diddy Combs and walked the runway for Naomi Campbell's Ebola awareness show at 2014 New York Fashion Week.

Celeb Kids Who Model, Patrick Schwarzenegger

Tom Ford; Instagram

Patrick Schwarzenegger

The son of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver has modeled for more than five years.

Article continues below

Celeb Kids Who Model, Brooklyn Beckham

Alasdair McLellan/Man About Town; Getty Images

Brooklyn Beckham

The eldest child of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham made his modeling debut in 2014.

Celeb Kids Who Model, Romeo Beckham

Burberry; Getty Images

Romeo Beckham

The second-eldest child of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham made his modeling debut in 2012 as the star of as Burberry's spring/summer campaign.

Sailor Brinkley Cook

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Lord & Taylor

Sailor Brinkley Cook

The young daughter of Christie Brinkley walked the runway for Lord & Taylor's prom collection presentation (she also stars in the retail giant's campaign for the line).

Article continues below

Dree Hemingway, Ad

Paco Rabanne

Dree Hemingway

Dree, who is the daughter of actress Mariel Hemingway (and great-granddaughter of the great Ernest), has put her name and good looks to work in the fashion industry.

Celeb Kids Who Model, Jaden Smith

Bruce Webber/Louis Vuitton; Getty Images

Jaden Smith

The son of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith was in early 2016 named the face of Louis Vuitton.

Willow Smith

i-D magazine

Willow Smith

This young and talented beauty has posed for Marc Jacobs, i-D magazine and is now on the fast track to becoming the celeb kid supermodel: She's now signed with Kendall Jenner's modeling agency, The Society Management.

Article continues below

Celeb Kids Who Model, Dylan Brosnan

Burberry; Getty Images

Dylan Brosnan

The son of Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye Smith worked as a spokemodel for Saint Laurent's menswear in 2014 and made his runway debut at the designer's fashion show at Men's Fashion Week in Paris in 2015.

Celeb Kids Who Model, Max Irons

Mango; Jon Furniss/WireImage

Max Irons

The son of Jeremy Irons and Sinéad Cusack has modeled for Burberry and starred in the Starz series The White Queen.

Celeb Kids Who Model, Dylan Lee

Saint Laurent; Amanda Edwards/WireImage

Dylan Jagger Lee

The son of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee appeared in a  Saint Laurent campaign in early 2016.

Article continues below

Sarah Margaret Qualley, Model, Runway

Venturelli/WireImage

 Sarah Margaret Qualley

Andie MacDowell's daughter walked the runway of the Alberta Ferretti Special Event during the Milan Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 on Jan. 13, 2012 in Milan, Italy. 

Pamela Anderson, Tommy Lee, Celeb Kids Who Model

Courtesy: Dolce & Gabbana; Todd Williamson/Getty Images

Brandon Thomas Lee

Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's older son also models.

Kendall Jenner, Dolce & Gabbana, Milan Fashion Week, Best Looks

Courtesy Dolce & Gabbana

Kendall Jenner

The second-to-youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan had a whirlwind year in the modeling world: From Dolce & Gabbana to Chanel, Kendall dominated some of the most exclusive catwalks in fashion. (And let's not forget that little Estée Lauder deal, shall we?)

Article continues below

Celeb Kids Who Model, Jack Kilmer

Saint Laurent; Noel Vasquez/GC Images

Jack Kilmer

The son of Val Kilmer and his ex-wife and Willow co-star Joanne Whalley walked the runway at the Saint Laurent show at Men's Fashion Week in Paris in 2015.

Celeb Kids Who Model, Louis Simonon

Prada; Dave Benett/Getty Images

Louis Simonon

He is the son of The Clash guitarist Paul Simonon and has modeled for Prada.

Mamie Gummer, Grace Gummer, Louisa Jacobson Gummer

Courtesy Stephen Shore/Clare Vivier & Other Stories

Mamie, Grace & Louisa Gummer

Meryl Streep's daughters posed for H&M's sister brand & Other Stories for Spring 2015.

Article continues below

Hailey Baldwin, TOPSHOP

Oliver Hadlee Pearch

Hailey Baldwin

The daughter of Steven Baldwin (and niece of Alec) landed Topshop's denim-laden Spring 2015 campaign.

Sistine Stallone, Teen Vogue

Beau Grealy/Teen Vogue

Sistine Stallone

Sly's daughter showed that being a knockout is in the genes for this ladylike Teen Vogue editorial.

Dylan Penn, L'Officiel Italia

L'Officiel Italia

Dylan Penn

Sean Penn and Robin Wright's daughter nabbed her first major magazine cover for L'Officiel Italia in December.

Article continues below

Ziggy Marley, Stephen Marley, John Varvatos

Courtesy Danny Clinch/John Varvatos

Ziggy & Stephen Marley

Papa Bob Marley would be proud! The late reggae legend's sons fronted John Varvatos' Spring 2015 campaign.

Tom Ford, Velvet Orchid, Gigi Hadid

Courtesy Tom Ford/Mario Sorrenti

Gigi Hadid

Yolanda Foster's eldest daughter has followed in mom's footsteps by making her mark in the modeling world. Campaigns under Gigi's belt include an ultra-hot nude spread for Tom Ford's Velvet Orchid fragrance.

Bella Hadid, Jalouse Magazine

Instagram

Bella Hadid

Not to be outdone by her big sis, Bella Hadid has been getting into the modeling game too: The teen even landed Jalouse magazine's December 2014-January 2015 cover.

Article continues below

