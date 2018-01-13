Orlando Bloom zoomed into his 41st birthday with a one exciting and fast-paced weekend. The Lord of the Rings star and his pal Leonardo DiCaprio celebrated his bday weekend by attending the third race of the Formula E season in Marrakesh, Morocco on Friday.

The Brit even got behind the wheel of one of the high-speed electric race cars after an action packed day of quad biking in the Moroccan desert on Friday.

Sam Bird, fellow Brit and ABB FIA Formula E Championship leader, gave Bloom some helpful driving tips on the car that who wowed fans in the car, which is capable of reaching 0-62 m/h in 3 seconds, with a maximum top speed of 139 m/h.

In the above photo, Bloom suited up and took a photo Alejandro Agag, founder and CEO of Formula E.