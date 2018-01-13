The zombie apocalypse isn't ending anytime soon.

The Walking Dead has been renewed for a ninth season by AMC, the network announced on Saturday. But that wasn't the only big news: Angela Kang, who has been a writer on the show since 2011 and a co-executive producer since 2013, has been named the new showrunner by Scott Gimple.

Gimple, the current showrunner, will now oversee the entire Dead universe, which the network is hoping to expand, in his new position as the Chief Content Officer.

"I am beyond thrilled to be stepping into this new role with The Walking Dead," Kang said in statement. "Working on this series and having the opportunity to adapt Robert Kirkman's amazing comic has been a fangirl dream come true for me.I'm excited to continue working with Scott and the wonderfully supportive folks at AMC, and can't wait to share the next chapter of the story with our fans next fall."