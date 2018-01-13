"There are Harvey Weinstein stuff, which is...Kevin [Spacey] too, the Dustin Hoffman thing, I, I...I'm on the fence with that," he said. "Because when you're doing a play and you're with your family—other actors, technicians, you do silly things, you do silly things, and it becomes kind of superstitious—if you don't do it every night, you think it's gonna jinx the show. I think Dustin Hoffman was...I'm not saying I've done similar things like with what he did, you know, he apparently touched another girl's breasts and stuff, but it's childhood stuff."

In November, a woman said Hoffman had sexually harassed her when she was a 17-year-old intern on the Death of a Salesman TV movie. The actor responded at the time, "I have the utmost respect for women and feel terrible that anything I might have done could have put her in an uncomfortable situation. I am sorry. It is not reflective of who I am." Several other women then launched their own accusations of sexual misconduct against the actor. Variety quoted Hoffman's attorney as saying the allegations were "defamatory falsehoods."

In late October, Star Trek: Discovery actor Anthony Rapp said Spacey made an unwanted sexual advance toward him when he was 14. The star apologized, said he did not remember the encounter, and came out publicly as gay. Netflix then severed ties with the actor, who starred on the streaming service's show House of Cards. Since then, more sexual misconduct allegations have been made against Spacey.