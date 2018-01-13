Well played, Chief Hopper.
In October, Twitter user Damaris Fregoso, a California high school student, tweeted at Stranger Things star David Harbour, asking, "How many retweets for you take my senior photos with me." Harbour replied, "25k. And I get to wear the school sweatshirt and hold a trombone." The Internet, including his Stranger Things co-stars Noah Schnapp, rallied around this noble cause and retweeted the fan's tweet more than 29,000 times.
And so, Harbour fulfilled his promise. On Friday, he and Fregoso posted pics from her high school senior photo shoot. And yes, the actor held a trombone.
"Voted most likely to hijack someone's high school senior photos 24 years later," Harbour wrote on Instagram.
Fregoso and Harbour both wore school sweatshirts. In one photo, Harbour held up a pair of black pom-poms. In other, he made bunny ears behind the student's head. He also took non-professional photos with her and her family.
Damaris, one of our seniors, just took her senior photos with @DavidKHarbour !!!?? pic.twitter.com/JKSrvW5Y8Y— Orestimba High (@_WARRIORPRIDE) January 11, 2018
"Well this is certainly something I didn't think would actually happen!" Fregoso wrote on Instagram. "David is such a sweet dude! Even my 5 month old nephew got in on the action, haha!"
Fregoso also posted videos from the photo shoot, including one showing the two meeting for the first time.
"Are you Damaris? Hey, what's up!" the actor says, giving her a hug. "Nice to meet you! This is so hilarious!"
Fregoso later thanked fans for helping make the photo session happen.
"Once again I wanna thank everyone from the bottom of my heart!" she tweeted. "I would've never met David if it wasn't for you who rt'ed! It's still hard to believe that I met him, but I thank you, for the continuous love and support on all my social medias! y'all are too sweet! much love xoxo."