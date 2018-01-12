Brandi Glanville Blames Social Media for Her Split With Boyfriend Donald Friese

Brandi Glanville and Donald Friese have called it quits.

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star took to Twitter on Friday, Jan. 12 to share her relationship status with her followers. "Social media is ruining romance! It ruined mine," Brandi tweeted, along with a broken heart emoji. She also added, "Is official I'm SINGLE! He is all urs IG hoes! He is lovely so be nice."

Brandi last posted a photo with Donald on Instagram back in December. "Hanging with my Bff @adriennejanic & @djfriese to support her hubby's movie or was so good! I cried #DustToGlory #baja1000," she captioned the pic.

Is Brandi Glanville Throwing Shade at Eddie Cibrian and LeAnn Rimes With "Scandal Couples" Halloween Costume?

And it was just weeks ago when Brandi posted her Christmas present from Donald on Instagram.

"I don't like to brag but I must do something really well... thank you Santa @djfriese ❤️❤️❤️," she captioned a photo of her present, a Louis Vuitton purse.

The couple started dating in 2016 after meeting on Tinder.

In Feb. 2017, the duo posed completely naked in bed in a photo posted on Instagram.

