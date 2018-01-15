Julie Bowen's Hairstylist Uses the Coolest Leave-In Conditioner

Lazy girls (and busy suburban moms), rejoice!

You no longer have to wait 10 to 15 minutes to hydrate your hair. Leave it to Modern Family's Claire Dunphy to find a more efficient, just as effective way. Julie Bowen appeared at the 2018 Critics' Choice Awards in an architectural half-wrapped bun that looked just as equally fun as it did chic. To get the structural look, however, required a lot of hot-tools work. Whether you're going to a fancy award show or just blow-drying your hair for the day, heat can damage unprotected strands.

Instead of using a hair masque or a traditional heat protectant, hair pro Jessica Elbaum prepped the actress' wet strands with Kusco Murphy Dry Leave-In ($39).