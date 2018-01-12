These 2018 Critics' Choice Awards Beauty Tips Will Blow Your Mind

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Get your notepads out.
There were a lot of amazing techniques behind the best beauty looks at the 2018 Critics' Choice Awards, and it's about time we learned them. Whether it's Olivia Munn's perfectly coiffed hair or Emilia Clarke's bold brows, it doesn't take a veteran makeup or hair pro to get the look. Of course, their advice helps, so we convinced Hollywood's top experts into spilling their tricks of the trade. Hey, you might be surprised how easy it to elevate a look to red carpet-status. For instance, once your tresses are all set and done, filling in your hair line with a powder can create a more polished (and volumized!) look.
To learn more beauty tips from Hollywood pros, keep scrolling.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
There's a trick to getting the perfect hair part: After hairstylist Adir Abergel prepped the hair with Virtue Correct Polish Un-Frizz Cream to create a smooth foundation, he created a deep side part using the arch of the eyebrow as a reference point for precision. It was the perfect spot!
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Nobody said getting perfect brows was easy. To create the look, makeup artist Jillian Dempsey used a brow pencil, then brushed them out with a dry mascara wand. She then used Laura Mercier Sketch & Intensify Pomade and Powder Brow Duo (an E! Beauty Awards winner!) to create shape. Jillian then finished the brows with Laura Mercier Eye Brow Gel, a product she uses herself!
Steve Granitz/WireImage
To get Wonder Woman's slicked-back hair without much fuss, hairstylist Mark Townsend combed Oribe Rock Hard Gel through the sides to keep the hair in place without using any pins.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
To top off the award show host's look, hairstylist Chad Wood perfected her hair line. "I added my secret weapon—the Toppik Hair Building Fibers—to Olivia's hair line and part in Dark Brown to blend and soften the look. This is a great trick especially when in front of bright camera lights!" he said.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
"My inspiration for Lizzie's makeup was English garden," said makeup artist Daniel Martin. "Her Erdem dress and its embellishments were the jump-off to a subtle smoky eye in steel gray and rosy cheeks." To get the smoky eye, apply a mix of the Charcoal & Pewter Shimmer shades from Honest Beauty's Everything Makeup Palette across the outer corners of the eye. Next, use the Champagne Shimmer shadow in the inside corners.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
To achieve a hydrated, dewy finish, makeup artist Hrush Achemyan applied primer on the Modern Family star's face. She then used Marc Jacobs Beauty Dew Drops Coconut Gel Highlighter on the peaks of her face before applying foundation.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
"This look was inspired by the Georges Chakra dress that stylist Kemal Harris chose. The peacock feathers and incredible silhouette made me instantly want to play in the realm of a Romantic Mohawk to match," said hairstylist Matt Fugate. To create the volumized look, the hairstylist prepped the strands with a strong hold hairspray, Kérastase Laque Noire. Starting from the back and working his way forward, he rolled and pinned sections.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Concealer doesn't just have to camouflage your blemishes. Makeup artist Hung Vanngo used a concealer pen to first brighten the center of the star's face. Then he followed up with Marc Jacobs Beauty Re(marc)able Full Cover Concealer in 2 Alive for isolated skin spots.
