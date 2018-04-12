It's been a long road to motherhood for Khloe Kardashian.

From reflecting on her time married to ex-husband Lamar Odom to facing an infertility scare while considering being the surrogate for Kim Kardashian's third child, KoKo's been through a lot.

After all the ups and downs, Khloe's "greatest dream realized" was achieved when the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star got pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson in September 2017. After going public with the news in December 2017, Khloe finally started opening up about her pregnancy and all the good, bad and LOL moments she's had so far.