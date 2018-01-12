Kate Bosworthstressed the importance of "inclusivity" while speaking to the Time's Up movement at last night's 2018 Critics' Choice Awards.

Reflecting on the 2018 Golden Globes, where A-listers made their voices heard against ongoing sexual misconduct and abuse in the workplace, Bosworth told E! News' Zuri Hall she hopes to see more men get involved.

"What I'm hopeful and positive about is this idea of coming together and inclusiveness," The Long Road Home actress shared. "That means women and men."

During Sunday night's ceremony, members of Hollywood stood in solidarity with Time's Up by dressing in black or wearing pins specially designed for the Globes. Actors including Justin Timberlake, Daniel Kaluuya, Freddie Highmore, Seth Meyersand Nick Jonas made a statement by purchasing and sporting the pins, with 100 percent of the proceeds donated to the legal defense fund.