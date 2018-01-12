Enrique Iglesias sure has a thing for bathrooms.

The 42-year-old singer just premiered "El Baño" featuring Bad Bunny and also includes a cameo from actor Eric Roberts.

When Iglesias met Anna Kournikova in 2002, on the set of his "Escape" music video, it also featured a steamy bathroom scene, and this song is about that.

Iglesias finds himself in a hotel bar, and Roberts is the bartender who tricks up his sleeve. Without saying too much, we let you know that there's a groundhog day theme, and he always ends up next to an attractive brunette. Each time they get closer and closer.