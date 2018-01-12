Nina Agdal Shares Empowering Message After Magazine Body Shames Her

Andrew Toth/Getty Images
Nina Agdal is calling out an unnamed magazine for body shaming her by refusing to run a cover pictorial of her, claiming she did not fit into sample size clothing.
The 25-year-old Danish model, who has appeared in publications such as Sports Illustrated Swimsuit and Maxim and ad campaigns for brands such as Victoria's Secret and Bebe, made her comments on Friday on Instagram, alongside an unnamed magazine photo of herself posing topless in a pair of blue jeans.
"Today, I'm disappointed and appalled at the still very harsh reality of this industry," she wrote. "A few months ago, I agreed to shoot with a creative team I believed in and was excited to collaborate with. When my agent received an unapologetic email concluding they would not run my cover/story because it 'did not reflect well on my talent' and 'did not fit their market,' the publisher claimed my look deviated from my portfolio and that I did not fit into the (sample size) samples, which is completely false."
Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
"If anyone has any interest in me, they know I am not an average model body - I have an athletic build and healthy curves," she said. "After a tough year of taking a step back from the insensitive and unrealistic pressures of this industry and dealing with paralyzing social anxiety, I walked into that shoot as a 25 year old WOMAN feeling more comfortable in my own skin and healthier than ever before. Some days I'm a sample size, some days I'm a size 4, some a 6. I am not built as a runway model and have never been stick thin. Now more than ever, I embrace my curves and work diligently in the gym to stay strong and most of all, sane."
Agdal said she is proud to say her body "has evolved from when I started this crazy ride as a 16 year old GIRL with unhealthy and insufficient eating habits."
"So, shame on you and thank you to the publisher for reaffirming how important it is to live your truth and say it out loud, no matter who you are or what size," she said.
Agdal said she released the image "to draw awareness and support of an issue that's bigger than just myself and affects so many people not just in the fashion industry, but in general, with the goal of bringing women from all over together in a celebration of our bodies."
"Let's find ways to build each other up instead of constantly finding ways to tear each other down," she said. "#bodyshaming #bodyimage #selfimage #dietculture #mybodymybusiness."