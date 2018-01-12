5 Things You Missed at the 2018 Critics' Choice Awards

Another day, another awards show come and gone.

The 2018 Critics' Choice Awards aired last night, honoring achievements across film and television with awards bestowed by the Broadcast Film Critics Association.

The Shape of Water and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri saw big wins in the film categories, while The Handmaid's Tale and Big Little Lies received quite a few trophies for television.

But the night wasn't all about the wins.

Olivia Munn took the stage to host for the very first time, bringing out Niecy Nash at one point who helped her properly deliver jokes about the men of Hollywood.