Kelly Clarkson's 3-Year-Old Daughter Swoons Over Gaston at Disneyland

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Jan. 12, 2018 11:09 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Khloe Kardashian

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kate Bosworth, 2018 Critics' Choice Awards

Kate Bosworth Says She Feels ''Optimistic'' About Hollywood's Future at 2018 Critics' Choice Awards

Robert Irwin

Steve Irwin's Son Robert Recovering After Emergency Appendix Removal Surgery

Kelly Clarkson, River Rose Blackstock, Daughter, Disneyland, Gaston

Instagram

Even Kelly Clarkson's daughter River Rose is awed and inspired by Gaston.

On Thursday, the singer and her family took a trip to Disneyland. There, her and husband Brandon Blackstock's 3-year-old daughter took quite a liking to a Disney Cast Member dressed as Beauty and the Beast's jacked villain. Clarkson posted on her Instagram page a photo of River wearing a dress with characters from the animated movie and cuddling up to Gaston by Sleeping Beauty Castle. She is positively swooning!

"Oh great so she's into bad boys at the age of 3," the singer wrote. This should be fun #Disneyland."

Photos

Stars at Disneyland & Disney World

And it's not very hard to see why; Disney parks' Gastons have for years been charming fans—especially pint-sized ones (although some have put the bad boys in their place).

Because there's just one guy in town who's got all of it down...and his name's G-A-S-T...

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kelly Clarkson , Celeb Kids , Disney , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.