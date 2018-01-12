Taylor Hill/Getty Images
Taylor Hill/Getty Images
There are just some things you just can't catch on an award show red carpet.
There's so much going on that in the flurry of cameras flashing and interviews happening, we may miss some of the most thought-out, well executed and just fun details of a look. Well, we've recollected ourselves just in time to round up the best fashion-y moments from the 2018 Critics' Choice Awards you probably didn't see.
From the way Yara Shahidi's Giambattista Valli dress flowed as she danced on the red carpet, to the back of Saoirse Ronan's Michael Kors dress, to the statement belts adorning several stars, these were the details that are worth a second look.
To relish in the moment, keep scrolling.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The Fresh Off the Boat actress proved hair accessories can certainly elevate a look.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
From the front, the Ladybird star's stunning-yet-conservative Michael Kors dress looked straight out of Old Hollywood. From behind, the backless dress oozed modernity.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Yes, this is an 11-year-old killing it on the red carpet! But did you know the I, Tonya star is also wearing Dolce & Gabbana?
Taylor Hill/Getty Images
The Grown-ish star was flying in Giambattista Valli Spring 2017 couture on the red carpet!
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
To the naked eye, Mary's Vivienne Westwood stunner just looks gold, but on closer examination, you can see the intricate fabric is actually made of a multitude of hues, including red, green and black!
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Because the Stranger Things star's Erdem frock was so darkly romantic, one could've missed the statement neckline. Not to mention, her Sophia Webster Lilico Crystal Sandals perfectly matched the bejeweled accoutrement.
Christopher Polk/Getty Images
It looked like Milo was still in character at the award show. It may have looked black at first, but his Ralph Lauren suit was actually a velvet olive green—the hue du jour of the '80s (and of grandma couches).
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
The actress' Brock Collection Pre-Fall 2018 gown would be any vintage-loving bride's dream. We can't figure out if the feature wrapped around her hip is more a bustle or peplum, but either way we're digging it.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Wonder Woman was glimmering in head-to-toe sequined Prada. If you look at the waistline, you'll notice an embellished belt of black gems. It's a lovely touch that sets this metallic dress out from others.
JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images
Not only was the Big Little Lies actress glowing from her Best Actress in a Movie / Limited Series win but she was literally shining, too, in a René Caovilla hot-pink dress with sequins everywhere.
Joe Scarnici/Getty Images
Did anyone notice that the Scream Queens star's Giamba red lace dress featured a belt of eyes around her waist? We see you, Skyler!
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
The Downsizing star kept the solo lob trend alive, wearing Repossi earrings only on one side.
