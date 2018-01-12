Oprah Winfrey sat down with a few of Hollywood's most powerful women—including Reese Witherspoon, Natalie Portman and Tracee Ellis Ross—to discuss the impact of Time's Up—a movement that promotes equality and safety in the workplace and fights against sexual harassment.

A sneak peek of the CBS Sunday Morning interview showed Witherspoon tearing up while discussing how speaking out leads to a greater sense of empowerment. Back in October, the Big Little Lies star said a director sexually assaulted her when she was 16.

While Witherspoon admitted she hasn't "gotten to that place" of feeling empowered yet, she often refers to the following quote by Elie Wiesel, "Neutrality helps the oppressor, never the victim. Silence encourages the tormentor, never the tormented."

"There's moments that you have to evaluate whether silence is going to be your only option," Witherspoon said during the interview. "And at certain times, that was our only option. But now is not that time."