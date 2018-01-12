Gigi Hadid Showers Zayn Malik With Love in 25th Birthday Tribute

Happy birthday, Zayn Malik!

The pop star celebrated his 25th birthday on Friday and got a sweet tribute from his girlfriend, Gigi Hadid. He and the 22-year-old model have been dating for more than two years.

"Love this man more than I could ever put into words, & am inspired by his drive to be and do better everyday," Hadid wrote on Instagram, alongside a Boomerang video of her and Zayn nuzzling. "Cheers to YOUR YEAR my @zayn - happiest happiest birthday & 25th year of life !! I'm proud to be by your side x."

Hadid also included more photos of her with Malik.

See more cute pics of the couple through the years below.