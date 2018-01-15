Lana Tries to Convince Rusev to Buy a Less Traditional Home on Total Divas: "I Hope You Find Your Mansion With Cows!"
It turns out master trainer Ashley Borden isn't buying Joel's fake tears either.
In this clip from tonight's Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian, Joel shows up late to his first training session with Ashley and the trainer to the stars is disappointed to say the least.
"Unbelievable. He's 21 minute…no he's 22 minutes late now," Ashley scoffed.
"I'm so sorry, I got lost," Joel said gasping for breath as he tried to make it up a steep hill to meet his trainer.
"You're not as sorry as you're going to be," Ashley snapped back.
When asked what triggered his weight gain, Joel pointed the finger at his ex-boyfriend José once again.
"I was just depressed all the time and I feel like food was a comfort for me," Joel said with tears in his eyes.
But Ashley wasn't here for it.
"Joel's persona, there is something that is not connecting for me. I feel like there is something going on there that is very off-putting," Ashley said.
