Andy Cohen's Choice for the Next Real Housewives City Is...

From Melbourne to New York, Bravo's Real Housewives franchise has spanned across the globe. While walking the red carpet at the 2018 Critics' Choice Awards, Andy Cohen revealed which city he'd want for the next show.

"Nashville," the Watch What Happens Live host told E! News' Zuri Hall. "It's a great city, and it has it's own identity. There's a lot of super rich people, and country superstars and music. It's a great town."

No matter the city, the Housewives always bring the drama. Cohen said the ladies of The Real Housewives of Atlanta have been stirring the pot lately and described the upcoming Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion as one of his "favorites."

"We surprise the women and bring Kim D. out and they are none too happy to see her," Cohen said about the show's troublemaker Kim DePaola. "And I will say, Teresa [Giudice] has changed so much since she went away, but I'm telling you, the old Teresa comes back at the reunion—I was happy to see her."