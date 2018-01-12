EXCLUSIVE!

Andy Cohen's Choice for the Next Real Housewives City Is...

  • By
  • &

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Jan. 12, 2018 7:24 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Issa Rae

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

John Wick: Chapter 2, Keanu Reeves, Common

A John Wick TV Series Is Coming to Starz

Kelly Clarkson, River Rose Blackstock, Daughter, Disneyland, Gaston

Kelly Clarkson's 3-Year-Old Daughter Swoons Over Gaston at Disneyland

From Melbourne to New York, Bravo's Real Housewives franchise has spanned across the globe. While walking the red carpet at the 2018 Critics' Choice Awards, Andy Cohen revealed which city he'd want for the next show. 

"Nashville," the Watch What Happens Live host told E! News' Zuri Hall. "It's a great city, and it has it's own identity. There's a lot of super rich people, and country superstars and music. It's a great town."

No matter the city, the Housewives always bring the drama. Cohen said the ladies of The Real Housewives of Atlanta have been stirring the pot lately and described the upcoming Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion as one of his "favorites."

"We surprise the women and bring Kim D. out and they are none too happy to see her," Cohen said about the show's troublemaker Kim DePaola. "And I will say, Teresa [Giudice] has changed so much since she went away, but I'm telling you, the old Teresa comes back at the reunion—I was happy to see her."

Photos

Real Housewives New Year's Resolutions

Cohen's late night show was nominated in the Best Talk Show category but lost to Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

Watch the video to hear him talk about the Housewives and share the weirdest reviews he's read about himself over the years.

(E! News and Bravo are both part of NBCUniversal)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Top Stories , Apple News , Bravo , Andy Cohen , Real Housewives , TV , Exclusives , 2018 Critics' Choice Awards , Red Carpet , Awards
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.