EXCLUSIVE!

Diane Kruger Surprised by 2018 Golden Globes Win for In the Fade

  • By
  • &

by Zach Johnson | Fri., Jan. 12, 2018 7:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Issa Rae

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

ESC: Fashion Moments You Missed, Yara Shahidi

12 Fashion Moments You Probably Missed at Critics' Choice Awards 2018

ESC: Golden Globes 2018, Accessories, Millie Bobby Brown

Best Accessories at Golden Globes 2018

Diane Kruger is, of course, feeling "pretty amazing" on the heels of her win at the 2018 Golden Globes. In the Fade was awarded Best Foreign Language Film, which came as a shock to Kruger and director Fatih Akin. "We really didn't expect to win. I'm not just saying that," she told E! News' Zuri Hall at the 2018 Critics' Choice Awards Thursday night. "So, nobody had a speech."

All in all, Kruger added, "It was a great night."

To celebrate their victory, Kruger and co. "had a lot of champagne at the InStyle party," the actress revealed. "And then I kind of went home, because I was like, 'It's a long day.' You know? I know that he came home at 4 a.m., because we had to go to Palm Springs the next day for a film festival—and he looked like he was about to die. But I'm happy for him!" Kruger also said he took the award home to Germany. "He's not even here tonight! He's like, 'I'm out of here!'"

Photos

2018 Critics' Choice Awards Red Carpet Fashion

Diane Kruger, 2018 Critics Choice Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kruger's other highlight of the night was Oprah Winfrey, who gave a rousing speech while accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award. "Everybody must say that," she said. "She's so uplifting. It makes me be hopeful that being a woman, in this day and age, you can be powerful, generous, kind, humane. She is a powerhouse. I hope she runs for President. She owes it to this country!"

To find out what Kruger has to say about the Critics' Choice Awards, watch the interview now.

Watch Daily Pop weekdays on E! at 12 p.m.

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Diane Kruger , 2018 Critics' Choice Awards , 2018 Golden Globes , Golden Globes , Red Carpet , Exclusives , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.