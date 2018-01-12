Wearing a crown isn't as easy as it looks—just ask Queen Elizabeth II.

In a rare interview for the documentary The Coronation on the Smithsonian Channel, Her Majesty discussed the "disadvantages" of wearing it.

One of the most important items during a coronation is the diamond-encrusted Imperial State Crown. The 91-year-old monarch wore it at the end of her coronation on June 2, 1953 , and her father King George VI wore it during his coronation on May 12, 1937. The Queen also wears it to most State Openings of Parliament. However, she admitted it looks a bit different today compared to when it was first placed on her father's head.

"You see? It's much smaller, isn't it? It was the same height. You know, it would have been up to about there when my father wore it," she said, using her hand to show the height difference. The Queen said the crown had been "very unwieldy" when her father wore it.

"It's difficult to always remember that diamonds are stones—so, very heavy," said interviewer and contributor Alastair Bruce.

"Yes," Her Majesty agreed. "Fortunately, my father and I have about the same sort of shaped head, but once you put it on, it stays. I mean, it just remains itself."

Wearing the crown requires The Queen to stay very still. In fact, she can't even look down at her speech if she's wearing the crown to a public speaking engagement.

"You have to take the speech up," she said, "because if you did [look down], your neck would break. It would fall off."

She then added, "So, there are some disadvantages to crowns. Otherwise, they're quite important things."