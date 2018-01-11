Watch Taylor Swift's "End Game" Music Video With Ed Sheeran and Future

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Jan. 11, 2018 9:03 PM

Taylor Swift has brought the A-team along for her new music video.

After much anticipation and one heck of a teaser on ABC's Good Morning America, the "Shake It Off" singer released the final video for her single "End Game."

Filmed in Miami, Tokyo and London, the video features lavish yachts, firework displays and some pretty fancy rides.

Oh, and did we mention Ed Sheeran and Future join in on the fun? After all, they helped collaborate on the track and make it one of her biggest hits off reputation.

"I wanna be your end game / I wanna be your first string," Taylor sings. "I wanna be your A-Team / I wanna be your end game, end game."

It's just the beginning of what is sure to be a big year for Taylor. After the Grammy winner's sixth studio album became the top-selling album of 2017, the "Shake It Off" singer is hitting the road for a massive stadium tour.

Kicking off May 8 at University of Phoenix Stadium in Arizona, Taylor will perform her biggest hits for thousands of fans across the country.

And later this month, Taylor will likely attend the 2018 Grammy Awards where she is nominated for two awards.

While reputation was released past the deadline for this year's show, the "I Don't Wanna Live Forever" singer is nominated for Best Song Written for Visual Media and Best Country Song thanks to Little Big Town's "Better Man."

