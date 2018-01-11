A post shared by Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@officialjld) on Jan 11, 2018 at 12:18pm PST

So many people are rooting for Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

Less than four months after revealing on social media that she was diagnosed with breast cancer, the Veep star completed her last day of chemotherapy today.

In a new Instagram post, Julia shared the thoughtful gesture her sons Charlie and Henry Hall made for the big day. Let's just say they accomplished their goal of uplifting mom.

"My beauty boys @henryhallmusic @charlie_hall made this for me today, my last day of chemotherapy," she wrote on Instagram. "Pretty swell, right? Ain't they sweet?"

In the video, her sons dance and sing along to Michael Jackson's "Beat It" before leaving a thoughtful message.