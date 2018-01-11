And the award for most precious 2018 Critics' Choice Awards attendees goes to Brooklynn Prince and Jacob Tremblay!

The pint-sized celeb kiddos hit the red carpet at tonight's event in Los Angeles, where they were both nominated in the Best Young Actor/Actress category. The honor ultimately went to Prince for her critically-acclaimed performance in The Florida Project, and her tear-filled acceptance speech might just go down as the sweetest moment from the 2018 award season thus far.

"Wow, this is such a big honor," the 7-year-old shared onstage. "All the nominees are great, you guys are awesome… All the voters, you guys are awesome. Thank you so much."

Little Brooklynn continued, "God, I would like to thank you for this wonderful opportunity and I would like to thank [director] Sean [Baker] for giving me this wonderful opportunity to be in his movie. I would like to thank the cast and crew for giving me wonderful support. My family, you guys are awesome and my team."