Critics' Choice Awards 2018: See All the Red Carpet Fashion as the Stars Arrive

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Jan. 11, 2018 3:06 PM

Lady Gaga

Alison Brie

Sarah Hyland

2018's award season is just getting started!

Just days after your favorite movie and TV stars attended the Golden Globes, many are back for more celebrations at the 2018 Critics' Choice Awards.

Held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., this year's show will be hosted by Olivia Munn with Gal Gadot receiving the 2018 #SeeHer Award for her critically acclaimed performance in Wonder Woman.

As far as nominations go, The Shape of Water is favored to win big with an impressive 14 nods. 

But before the awards are handed out and Hollywood's biggest stars take their seats inside the venue, we have to talk about red carpet fashion. Take a look at the designer gowns, fitting suits and star power in our massive gallery below

2018 Critics' Choice Awards Red Carpet Fashion

Leslie Mann, 2018 Critics' Choice Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Leslie Mann

If we had to guess who would bring the fun to this award show, we'd say this actress is a safe bet. 

Rupaul, 2018 Critics' Choice Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

RuPaul

The Best Reality Show Host nominee would never disappoint with his red carpet look. 

Liev Schreiber, 2018 Critics' Choice Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Liev Schreiber

A suit and bow-tie never go out of style for this A-list actor. 

Samira Wiley, 2018 Critics' Choice Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Samira Wiley

After seeing the actress' Rebecca Vallance dress, we may want to call The Handmaid's Tale cast Best Dressed at this show. 

Armie Hammer, 2018 Critics' Choice Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Armie Hammer

"Life is starting to feel like groundhogs day.... #arentwedoneyet?! #criticschoiceawards," the actor joked on Instagram while getting ready for the carpet. 

Allison Janney, 2018 Critics' Choice Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Allison Janney

As excitement continues to build around I, Tonya, the Best Supporting Actress nominee wows in blue. 

Reese Witherspoon, 2018 Critics' Choice Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Reese Witherspoon

The Big Little Lies star has a big reason to celebrate this evening. The HBO series is nominated for five awards. 

Mary J. Blige, 2018 Critics' Choice Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Mary J. Blige

She may be a talented musician. But at tonight's show, the singer may just walk away with the Best Supporting Actress award for her role in Mudbound

Jessica Chastain, 2018 Critics' Choice Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jessica Chastain

The Best Actress nominee celebrates the praise of her movie Molly's Game

Yara Shahidi, 2018 Critics' Choice Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Yara Shahidi

The Grown-ish star turns heads for all the right reasons in her Giambattista Valli Couture dress. 

Laura Dern, 2018 Critics' Choice Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Laura Dern

The Big Little Lies star hopes the HBO series can add a few more trophies to their collection tonight. 

Margot Robbie, 2018 Critics' Choice Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Margot Robbie

The I, Tonya star says yes to a ruffled dress for tonight's event. 

Nick Jonas, 2018 Critics' Choice Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Nick Jonas

The "Find You" singer continues to prove he's one of the Best Dressed during this award season. 

Kumail Nanjiani, Emily V. Gordon, 2018 Critics' Choice Awards

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Kumail Nanjiani & Emily V. Gordon

Date night done right! The Big Sick star and his wife prepare for a special night. 

Laurie Metcalf, 2018 Critics' Choice Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Laurie Metcalf

The Best Supporting Actress nominee looks beautiful in a draped sleeveless gown by Cristina Ottaviano. 

Diane Kruger, 2018 Critics' Choice Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Diane Kruger

Before posing for photos with Norman Reedus, the star shows off her Vera Wang gown. 

Gal Gadot, 2018 Critics' Choice Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Gal Gadot

Bow down to Wonder Woman. Before accepting the #SeeHer Award, the actress poses for photos on the star-studded carpet. 

Octavia Spencer, 2018 Critics' Choice Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Octavia Spencer

The Best Supporting Actress nominee deserves an award for her stunning purple Tadashi Shoji dress.  

Alexis Bledel, 2018 Critics Choice Awards

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Alexis Bledel

We're not in Stars Hollow anymore! The Handmaid's Tale star steps out in sunny Santa Monica in a ocean blue Rasario gown. 

Alexander Skarsgard, 2018 Critics' Choice Awards

Getty Images

Alexander Skarsgård

Remain calm ladies, but the Big Little Lies nominated star is certainly looking his best tonight. 

Angelina Jolie, 2018 Critics' Choice Awards

Getty Images

Angelina Jolie

A-list in the building! The First They Killed My Father director leaves her kids at home for this award show. 

Elena Satine, 2018 Critics' Choice Awards

Getty Images

Elena Satine

The Gifted TV star proves the black dress never goes out of style. 

Tituss Burgess, 2018 Critics' Choice Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Tituss Burgess

It's all about the details for the Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star who completes his outfit with a timepiece and cufflinks by Chopard.

Emma Roberts, 2018 Critics' Choice Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Emma Roberts

The American Horror Story star shows off her new haircut while wearing Norman Silverman jewelry. 

Kaley Cuoco, 2018 Critics' Choice Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kaley Cuoco

Stepping out with a bang! The Big Bang Theory star has her fingers crossed for a Best Comedy Series win. 

Natalia Dyer, 2018 Critics' Choice Awards

Getty Images

Natalia Dyer

The Stranger Things star opts for a floral print dress for the special evening. 

Haley Bennett, 2018 Critics' Choice Awards

Getty Images

Haley Bennett

Chloe @chloe @jennychohair @jilliandempsey #chloegirl," the actress shared on Instagram before arriving on the red carpet. 

Mary Elizabeth Winstead, 2018 Critics' Choice Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Mary Elizabeth Winstead

Fargo in the house! The Best Supporting Actress in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series nominee proves multiple colors may be better than one. 

Joe Keery, 2018 Critics' Choice Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Joe Keery

From the hair to the suit, we love everything about the Stranger Things star's look. 

Harry Connick, Jr., 2018 Critics' Choice Awards

Getty Images

Harry Connick Jr.

In between filming his talk-show in New York City, the Harry host appears in Southern California to celebrate his Best Talk Show nomination. 

Greta Gerwig, 2018 Critics' Choice Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Greta Gerwig

Fresh off her 2018 Director's Guild of America Awards nomination, the Lady Bird director arrives in a dress we can't help but love. 

Brooklynn Prince, 2018 Critics' Choice Awards

Getty Images

Brooklynn Prince

At just seven years old, The Florida Project star is already receiving nominations and praise for his acting skills. 

Mary Steenburgen, 2018 Critics' Choice Awards

Getty Images

Mary Steenburgen

The Last Man on Earth star poses for photos while supporting her husband Ted Danson. 

Elisabeth Moss, 2018 Critics' Choice Awards

Getty Images

Elisabeth Moss

After her Golden Globes win, all eyes are on The Handmaid's Tale star to see what she wins next. 

Milo Ventimiglia, 2018 Critics' Choice Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Milo Ventimiglia

Looking sharp, dude! The This Is Us star poses on the red carpet before meeting up with his co-stars. 

Zoe Kazan, 2018 Critics' Choice Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Zoe Kazan

The Best Actress in a Comedy nominee opts for sparkle and a bit of yellow before being recognized for her work in The Big Sick

Jessica Biel, 2018 Critics' Choice Awards

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Jessica Biel

"Just five very serious professionals taking their professions very seriously! #criticschoiceawards," The Sinner star wrote on Instagram while posing with her beauty team. 

Mckenna Grace, 2018 Critics' Choice Awards

Getty Images

Mckenna Grace

The 11-year-old actress may just walk away with the Best Young Actor/Actress award for her role in Gifted

Kate Bosworth, 2018 Critics' Choice Awards

Getty Images

Kate Bosworth

"On my way #CriticsChoice," the actress wrote on Instagram while crediting her glam squad. "Dream Team: @brockcollection @hungvanngo @bridgetbragerhair @piaget." Her dress is from Brock Collection.

Allison Williams, 2018 Critics' Choice Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Allison Williams

Fresh off attending the National Board of Review Awards, the Get Out star steps out for another star-studded bash. 

Sarah Hyland, 2018 Critics' Choice Awards

Getty Images

Sarah Hyland

After celebrating the 200th episode of Modern Family this week, the actress is ready to keep the fun going in Santa Monica. 

Jay Pharoah, 2018 Critics' Choice Awards

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Jay Pharoah

The White Famous star deserves some serious style points on the red carpet thanks to his gold blazer. 

David Harbour, 2018 Critics' Choice Awards

Getty Images

David Harbour

The Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series nominee is crossing his fingers for a Stranger Things win. 

Jacob Tremblay, 2018 Critics' Choice Awards

Getty Images

Jacob Tremblay

"#OnMyWay #PartyTime!!!" the beloved actor wrote on Instagram before arriving on the red carpet with his family. 

Justin Hartley, 2018 Critics' Choice Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Justin Hartley

Round of applause for the This Is Us star for another handsome look. 

Olivia Munn, 2018 Critics' Choice Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Olivia Munn

Tonight's host gives thanks to her glam team on Instagram before showing off her final look on the red carpet. 

Heidi Klum, 2018 Critics' Choice Awards

Getty Images

Heidi Klum

Red carpet ready! The Project Runway host doesn't disappoint once again with this week's look. 

Holly Hunter, 2018 Critics' Choice Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Holly Hunter

The Best Supporting Actress nominee celebrates The Big Sick at the annual award show. 

And make sure to watch the 2018 Critics' Choice Awards tonight at 8 p.m. only on the CW. 

