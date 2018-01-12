Well, yes—and no.

For one thing, somehow we've gotten lucky, having happened upon the era where those who broke out in their early 20s—or, like Witherspoon, in their teens—are still glorified by the glossy magazines, have branched out into producing and other visible off-camera endeavors, and also continue to work regularly. The ever-growing prestige of television, which was not as desirable an option for movie stars 10 years ago, has ensured that there's always an "event" production on the horizon. And frankly—because to deny that aesthetics don't come into play would be silly—everyone mentioned above looks friggin' terrific.

But the fact that these women are, in fact, no longer 25 has historically meant that their age becomes a factor in the casting process, in a way that it simply doesn't become for men. Not that 35-year-olds should still be playing high school students just to prove a point, but when the likes of Emma Stone and Jennifer Lawrence are repeatedly being paired up with men at least 15 years their senior in films, you wonder what happened to all the actors and actresses who could've closed that gap. (And those are just "normal" story lines, not the purposefully patriarchal mismatch of 48-year-old Javier Bardem and 27-year-old Lawrence in mother!, or a representational couple like 25-year-old Stone and 53-year-old Colin Firth in Woody Allen's Magic in the Moonlight.)

Maybe they're trying to make the men seem more convincingly young by casting much younger women as their partners.

A 15-to-20-plus-years age gap between partners isn't the most uncommon thing ever, particularly in some industries, but Hollywood has quite the pattern of casting women barely out of their 30s, if out of them at all, as the wives or girlfriends of guys who've gloriously entered their 50s and beyond without wondering if they can still play action heroes or romantic leads, or the father of young kids.