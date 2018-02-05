Corey Feldman Cleared of Sexual Battery Claim

UPDATE: Corey Feldman has been cleared of a sexual battery criminal complaint.

"After a comprehensive investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department, the Los Angeles City Attorney's office rejected the filing of a criminal complaint against my client Corey Feldman," his attorney Perry Wander said in a statement to E! News. "The City Attorney's office agreed with my assessment of the criminal case, and declined to file charges."

————

Corey Feldman has denied the sexual battery claim made against him.

LAPD Media Relations told E! News this week, "On Monday Jan. 8 (2018) a female victim filed a police report of sexual battery and named Corey Feldman as the suspect. The incident occurred on February 4, 2017 at a business at the 600 block of South Spring Street in Downtown Los Angeles. The robbery/homicide division is handling the investigation."

TMZ reports that the woman is alleging Feldman "grabbed her ass." In response to the claim, the 46-year-old actor's rep tells E! News that Feldman's "attorneys are dealing with these egregious accusations and threats that came from Corey's former band members after he canceled his tour."