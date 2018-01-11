Cindy Crawford and her son Presley Gerber will star in a Pepsi commercial during the 2018 Super Bowl.

The 30-second advertisement called "This Is the Pepsi" will feature additional unnamed celebrities who have starred in previous Pepsi spots. It will also serve as a throwback to Crawford's iconic 1992 commercial. The advertisement is part of the overall "Pepsi Generations" campaign.

"To this day, people come up to me to talk about how much they loved my original Pepsi spot from '92," Crawford, 51, said via a press release. "The commercial was a big moment for me and has spanned generations. I am proud to play a role in this iconic pop-culture phenom and excited for fans to see our new take on the Pepsi spot during Super Bowl."