Model behavior!
Khloe Kardashian is not only a host, businesswoman and entrepreneur, but she is also a dream maker! On Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian, Khloe helps Kelsey get back in the modeling biz after a major accident stunted her career.
After being told to show up at a secret location with no makeup on, Kelsey has no idea she's about to walk into a modeling shoot for Khloe's clothing company. "I love that you don't want to be a size two or six, that you want to be a 14," Khloe shared with her. "I want you to take a few pictures for my Good American."
"This feels so crazy. I have not done a photo shoot in the longest time and I haven't been on a runway in over a year," Kelsey shared. "My body is nowhere near where I want it to be and I really get scared to put myself back out there. So I'm incredibly nervous."
Even though she may have had some reservations, when it came down to it, she absolutely slayed. Khloe even joked that she was doing better than her! "Holy s--t! I'm like speechless. That is a dream come true for me," Kelsey shared. "About a year ago, I felt like my life was completely over...It's such a big inspiration for me to get back into modeling. I cannot believe that just happened."
