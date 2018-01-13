Model behavior!

Khloe Kardashian is not only a host, businesswoman and entrepreneur, but she is also a dream maker! On Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian, Khloe helps Kelsey get back in the modeling biz after a major accident stunted her career.

After being told to show up at a secret location with no makeup on, Kelsey has no idea she's about to walk into a modeling shoot for Khloe's clothing company. "I love that you don't want to be a size two or six, that you want to be a 14," Khloe shared with her. "I want you to take a few pictures for my Good American."