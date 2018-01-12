Kelsey is itching to get back on the runway.

In this clip from Monday's Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian meets Kelsey, a former plus size model whose career was derailed when she was in a life-changing car accident that left her immobile for three months.

"A 93-year-old in a truck ran me over," Kelsey said with tears in her eyes.

Thanks to her boyfriend Russell, Kelsey was saved from further injury, but it was her inability to walk that led her to pack on the pounds.

"I wasn't walking for about three months and when you don't walk, you eat a lot and I gained about 50 pounds. I feel like my body was taken from me and I was shelved at my agency," Kelsey revealed.