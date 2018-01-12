A Revenge Body Participant Wants to Get Back on the Runway After a Devastating Car Accident Derailed Her Career and Her Body

  • By
  • &

by Mona Khalifeh | Fri., Jan. 12, 2018 6:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Issa Rae

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kris Jenner, KUWTK 1413

Kris Jenner Dressed Up as a Crazy Mime Will Be the Funniest Thing You Watch All Day

Lady Gaga

Fashion Police

Kelsey is itching to get back on the runway.

In this clip from Monday's Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian meets Kelsey, a former plus size model whose career was derailed when she was in a life-changing car accident that left her immobile for three months.

"A 93-year-old in a truck ran me over," Kelsey said with tears in her eyes.  

Thanks to her boyfriend Russell, Kelsey was saved from further injury, but it was her inability to walk that led her to pack on the pounds.

"I wasn't walking for about three months and when you don't walk, you eat a lot and I gained about 50 pounds. I feel like my body was taken from me and I was shelved at my agency," Kelsey revealed.

Watch

Khloe Kardashian Teases Revenge Body Season 2 in 3 Words

Khloe went through a similar accident when she was 16 and ensured Kelsey that she too would get past the trauma of the crash and use it as strength one day.

"I have this big scar on my leg and you are totally able to get past this and you are going to use this as a strength at some point," Khloe promised.

Hear Kelsey's story in the emotional clip above.

Watch a brand new episode of Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian Sunday and Monday at 10 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian , E! Shows , Khloe Kardashian , Weight Loss , Diet And Fitness , Models , Kardashian News , Top Stories
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.