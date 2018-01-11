The B-Team is getting their chance in the medical spotlight.

Grey's Anatomy just launched another spinoff series, this time focusing on the six new interns that joined the mother-show in season 14. And guess what? You don't even have to wait for it! Grey's Anatomy: B-Team is available to stream now on ABC.com and the ABC app, with all six episodes focusing on Grey Sloan Memorial's newbies docs as the navigate their way through their first day as surgeons.

Starring in the digital series are Sophia Taylor Ali as Dahlia Qadri, Jake Borelli as Levi Schmitt, Alex Blue Davis as Casey Parker, Jaicy Elliot as Taryn Helm, Rushi Kota as Vik Roy and Jeanine Mason as Sam Bello.