Kendall Jenner is one of the most photographed women in the world, but some days, she just wants to disappear. Cara Delevingne interviewed the supermodel for the February issue of Harper's Bazaar, on newsstands Jan. 23, where she spoke candidly about the downside of fame.

"I feel like the life I live is extraordinary in a lot of ways but that it also comes with a lot of responsibilities," she said. "I've had to grow up pretty fast and deal with situations most 22-year-olds aren't really put into. There are days and weeks and months when you just don't stop." As a jet-setting star herself, Delevingne gets it, admitting the pressure can be "crushing."

"It can!" the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star agreed. "And you know me and how OCD I can get over the littlest things. If something isn't going the way I planned, I freak out. Some days I just want to go live on a farm and not talk to anyone and just exist in the middle of nowhere."