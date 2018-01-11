James Franco has been accused of sexual misconduct by five women, including four former students and one mentee. The Los Angeles Times published the allegations in a new exposé Thursday morning.

Franco's attorney Michael Plonsker has denied the women's allegations.

In addition to being an actor, Franco has worked as a teacher. He taught at Playhouse West in North Hollywood and then opened his own film school Studio 4, which is no longer in operation.

One of the women to come forward is Hilary Dusome, who studied under Franco at Playhouse West in 2012. Dusome told The Los Angeles times she initially viewed Franco as a "really generous spirit" and agreed to be in one of his "art films" with other women. However, she claimed the actor walked off set when the actresses refused to take off their shirts for a scene.

"I felt like I was selected for something based on my hard work and my merit, and when I realized it was because I have nice [breasts], it was pretty clear that was not the case," she said. "I don't think he started teaching with bad intentions, but he went down a bad path and damaged a lot of people in the process."