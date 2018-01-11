Taylor Swift Releases "End Game" Music Video Trailer

  • By
  • &

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Jan. 11, 2018 5:03 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Chris Hemsworth

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

James Franco, 2018 Golden Globes, Red Carpet Fashions

James Franco Accused of Sexual Misconduct by Five Women—Including Four Students

Nikki Bella, John Cena, 2017 ESPY Awards, ESPYS

John Cena Says He's Ready to ''Amp Up'' the Wedding Planning, But Has He Had Lessons With Nikki Bella's DWTS Partner Yet?!

Taylor Swift, End Game

YouTube

Taylor Swift gave fans a sneak peek of her new music video for "End Game" on Thursday by debuting a teaser on Good Morning America

The action-packed, 20-second clip showed Swift rocking out on a yacht, taking in a fireworks show, riding motorcycles and hanging out with Ed Sheeran and Future, who are also featured on the track. It looks like Swift travelled around the world to make this video extra special for her fans. According to ABC News, the video was shot in Miami, Tokyo and London. 

The song is featured on Swift's sixth studio album Reputation. The Grammy-winning artist released the album in November after dropping a series of singles, including "Look What You Made Me Do," "...Ready for It?" and "Gorgeous." It's already been a big year for the country-turned-pop star. Swift is gearing up for her Reputation Stadium Tour, which begins in May, and is walking into the 2018 Grammys with two nominations.

The full music video for "End Game" drops at midnight. Can't wait that long? Check out the trailer for a sneak peek.

Photos

Taylor Swift's Reputation Style

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift App

Swift announced she would be releasing the trailer on Wednesday via her app.

"I wanted to let you know first, the End Game video comes out tomorrow!," Swift wrote underneath a shot from the video. "Gonna be posting a few pictures on here before the trailer premieres on GMA tomorrow #EndGameMusicVideo."

She then continued to tease the video with more photos throughout the day.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift App

We can't wait to see the full video!

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Top Stories , Apple News , Taylor Swift , Music
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.