Shane Dawson is defending himself after an old, edited clip from his podcast surfaced online.

On Wednesday, a YouTube channel named "Pop Blast" posted a video to their 677,000 subscribers titled "I think Shane Dawson is a pedophile. Here's my proof."

In the video that has since been removed, Shane is heard making jokes about a "sexy" child.

When fans and followers began to voice their outrage at Shane's quotes, the YouTuber decided to respond with his own video. He began the 14-minute post by playing the controversial clip in question.

"I went to Google and I didn't want to see child porn. I just wanted to see, let me pretend I'm a pedophile for a second," he explained in a podcast appearance. "So I typed in naked baby. First of all, I don't understand why anybody would be turned on by that. But, they were sexy. I'm kidding."