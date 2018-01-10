EXCLUSIVE!

David Foster Is Not Planning on Marrying Katherine McPhee

by Meg Swertlow | Wed., Jan. 10, 2018 7:07 PM

David Foster, Katherine McPhee

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Bumble

While David Foster and Katherine McPhee are enjoying their May/December relationship right now, don't expect wedding bells in the near future. 

A source tells E! News that the musical duo, who just can't keep their hands off each other, isn't talking about marriage anytime soon, but they are "enjoying the bond that they share right now."

The insider also says that, "Their relationship is very healthy and in a good place."

Despite already walking down the aisle four times, the source says that, "David has not shown any interest in getting married again. He hasn't discounted how he feels about Katherine but there are no plans for them to even get engaged anytime soon."

The source also made it clear that Katherine wasn't pushing to get married, in fact the couple is "content" where they are.

Luckily everyone seems to have a good sense of humor about the marrying man, who split from his fourth wife Yolanda Hadid in December 2015.

"David's daughters joke that their father would indeed require a strict prenup for his fifth marriage," said the insider.

David has eight children, five of which are daughters.

The source also admitted, "No one sees him walking down the aisle again and it has not been a discussion."

Katherine, who was previously married to Nick Cokas from 2008-2016, was first romantically linked to David in May 2017, but the two have known each other over a decade.

An E! News source recently described their relationship as "more serious" than ever. The source explained at the time, "Katharine has always had a crush on David, and she's happy that their relationship is transpiring."

"David is usually a playboy but Katharine has made him change his ways, and he is really comfortable with her," our insider also shared. 

In the December 2017 issue of Health, Kat said they were just "good friends." She added, "I'm really, really fond of him, and I think he's an incredible person. I've known him since I was 21-years-old, you know? He produced my first single. So he's been really good to me. People can say whatever they want."

Earlier this week, Hadid recently came out to say that she was in love.

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star stopped by the Wendy Williams Show on Tuesday and confirmed she's off the market and dating a businessman who she couldn't help but gush over. "I'm very much in love," said the not-so single star.

The former model said she wanted to feel ready to date again following her divorce.

"I have been single for two and a half years," she explained. "I needed to take that time for me to heal and to step into my own power as a single woman. It was great. But I just met an amazing man."

