Looks like Giuliana Rancic has found her protégé.

The television personality and hubby Bill Rancic recently sat down with E! News to talk life at home with their 5-year-old son, Duke Rancic. Turns out Duke was watching his super talented mama interview Hollywood's biggest stars at the 2018 Golden Globes when some possible career inspiration struck.

As G explained, "Bill sent me a video from the Golden Globes the other night.. He goes, ‘That's a cool microphone.' At E! we've got that big bedazzled microphone, and he goes, ‘Daddy, tell mommy to bring that microphone home.'"

So can we expect to see Duke follow in Giuliana's footsteps to become a red carpet reporter? "You never know!" she teased. "Maybe he'll be the next Jason Kennedy."