10 Celebrity Style Transformations You Need to See to Believe

by Diana Nguyen | Wed., Jan. 10, 2018 4:41 PM

Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge

Bethenny Frankel

G-Eazy

ESC: Style Transformations

Getty Images

Let's throw it back. 

Everyone's style evolves over time...even if you have a tried-and-true wardrobe uniform (think: Jennifer Aniston in white tees and jeans or Queen Elizabeth II in bright dress-coats). However, some changes in clothing preferences are more obvious than others.

Maybe it's due to a stylist change, the celeb wants to project a new image or just a natural progression of taste influenced by new experiences and people. Whatever the case, the before-and-after comparisons of certain celebrity style transformations can be quite jarring.

For instance, remember Beyoncé in Destiny's Child heyday? It was a lot of bandeau crop tops, A-line ball gowns and, of course, coordinating outfits with her fellow band mates. Fast forward to post-pregnancy Bey, and well, her looks scream individuality as much as hefty tags.

Beyoncé is not alone. Keep scrolling to see the best celeb style transformations…for posterity's sake. 

ESC: Style Transformations, Nicole Richie, 2017

Amy Graves/WireImage

Nicole Richie, 2003

Back in The Simple Life days, the pop-culture princess's style was much more Cali-girl casual, with lots of mini denim skirts and halter dresses with draped necklines. 

ESC: Style Transformations, Nicole Richie, 2017

NPEx / Splash News

Nicole Richie, 2017

As Nicole has matured, her style has gotten more refined. Still, her fashion perspective is still authentic to her boho-glam self. 

ESC: Style Transformations, Victoria Beckham, 2003

Amy Graves/WireImage

Victoria Beckham, 2003

Posh's love for designer brands never waned. Though her ensembles were more body-con back in the day, she still had an appreciation for quality fashion. 

ESC: Style Transformations, Victoria Beckham, 2017

Team GT/GC Images

Victoria Beckham, 2017

These days, as a respected fashion designer, she can now wear herself—oversize jackets and PJ-inspired, wide-leg trousers and all. 

ESC: Style Transformations, Celine Dion 1995

Ron Davis/Getty Images

Celine Dion, 1995

The My Heart Will Go On singer always had a classic (and kind of conservative) take on fashion. 

ESC: Style Transformations, Celine Dion 2017

KCS Presse / MEGA

Celine Dion, 2017

Now, with stylist Law Roach, the icon is more willing to push the style boundaries. 

ESC: Style Transformations, Miley Cyrus, 2013

Theo Wargo/WireImage

Miley Cyrus, 2013

The former Disney star's "Wrecking Ball" stage stirred up a lot of mixed emotions in the fashion world. Bedazzled leotards with bears on them? Miley rocked them with confidence. 

ESC: Style Transformations, Miley Cyrus, 2017

Al Pereira/WireImage

Miley Cyrus, 2017

Living in Malibu seemed to influence the singer's style preferences, as she went from nipple pasties and latex bodysuits to boho sun dresses and '50s-inspired get-ups. 

ESC: Style Transformations, Gabrielle Union, 2003

Vince Bucci/Getty Images

Gabrielle Union, 2003

Causal, simple and cute. 

ESC: Style Transformations, Gabrielle Union, 2017

Felipe Ramales / Splash News

Gabrielle Union, 2017

Now with Dwayne Wade by her style, the couple is a fashion force to be reckoned with. Gabby is especially great at mastering the mixture of textures and prints. 

ESC: Style Transformations, Kim Kardashian, 2006

SGranitz/WireImage for ESPN

Kim Kardashian, 2006

When Kim first broke into the spotlight, her hair had its own personality. We could also catch her in bright hues. 

ESC: Style Transformations, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, 2017

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian, 2017

Since the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star has been with Kanye West, she seemingly likes to stick to neutrals and metallics. And there's never a hair out of its super-straight place. 

ESC: Style Transformations, Beyonce, 2000

Mick Hutson/Redferns

Beyoncé, 2000

Bey had more girly style sensibilities in her Destiny's Child days. 

ESC: Style Transformations, Beyonce, 2016

James Devaney/GC Images

Beyoncé, 2017

She still oozes femininity...but now in an ultra-luxe, edgier way. 

ESC: Style Transformations, Harry Styles, 2012

Peter Kramer/NBC/NBC NewsWire via Getty Images

Harry Styles, 2012

The boy band member was cute as a button in his skinny jeans and tees. 

ESC: Style Transformations, Harry Styles, 2017

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Harry Styles 2017

Now solo, the Dunkirk actor definitely opts for more statement-making apparel, like floral suits and flared pants. 

ESC: STyle Transformations, Lady Gaga, 2013

Neil P. Mockford/FilmMagic

Lady Gaga, 2013

With every appearance, Mother Monster was expected to make a style statement, whether that entailed wearing a meat dress, holding an abstract umbrella or walking around in fashionable art. 

ESC: Style Transformations, Lady Gaga, 2017

Felipe Ramales / Splash News

Lady Gaga, 2017

With the release of Joanne, Gaga took a much more subtle, streamlined and sophisticated approach to fashion. 

ESC: Style Transformations, Meghan Markle, 2012

Dimitrios Kambouris/USA/[NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Meghan Markle, 2012

Pre-royal engagement, the Suits actress wore flattering silhouettes and stayed on-trend at red carpet events. 

ESC: Style Transformations, Meghan Markle, 2017

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Meghan Markle, 2017

Post-royal engagement, Meghan's style has leaned more conservative. That said, every piece is tailored to perfection and sells out almost immediately. 

Whose style do you like best?

