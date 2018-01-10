Can we expect a Winfrey-Hanks election ticket in 2020?

It's not completely out of the question, if you ask Tom Hanks. After Oprah Winfrey's speech at the 2018 Golden Globes had the internet casting their ballot in anticipation of a potential presidential run.

E! News caught up with Hanks and wife Rita Wilson at last night's National Board of Review Awards Gala in New York City, where The Post star shared his take on joining Oprah as her VP.

"I will carry [the nuclear briefcase] for the President of the United States, Oprah Winfrey," Hanks told us. "I will be in charge of that briefcase."

The 61-year-old movie star brushed off his own political aspirations, but said Oprah absolutely has his vote.