Oprah Winfrey Has Tom Hanks' Vote for President: But Will He Run for VP?

by McKenna Aiello | Wed., Jan. 10, 2018 4:19 PM

Can we expect a Winfrey-Hanks election ticket in 2020? 

It's not completely out of the question, if you ask Tom Hanks. After Oprah Winfrey's speech at the 2018 Golden Globes had the internet casting their ballot in anticipation of a potential presidential run. 

E! News caught up with Hanks and wife Rita Wilson at last night's National Board of Review Awards Gala in New York City, where The Post star shared his take on joining Oprah as her VP. 

"I will carry [the nuclear briefcase] for the President of the United States, Oprah Winfrey," Hanks told us. "I will be in charge of that briefcase."

The 61-year-old movie star brushed off his own political aspirations, but said Oprah absolutely has his vote. 

"Quite frankly," Hanks said, "I don't think it's time to have another male celebrity in the White House. It might be time to have a female celebrity in the White House. You need somebody that isn't afraid to get on the phone and doesn't dodge anybody's calls like I do." 
 
He added, "Oprah will hate us for talking this way about her."
 
As for the actual likelihood that the world-famous media mogul will run for President of the United States, she said last year, "I will never run for public office." But lifelong best friend and CBS This Morning co-host Gayle King had this to say following Sunday's Globes: "I do think she's intrigued by the idea... I don't think at this point she's considering it. But listen, there are people who have said they want to be her campaign manager, quit their jobs and campaign for her. She loves this country and would like to be of service in some way, but I don't think that she's actively considering it at this time."

But if there's one person ready to hit the campaign trails for Oprah, it's Rita. She told us, "Just as a fan of Oprah's, I will say that she has spent her life trying to make the world a better place and I think she would want that for our country." 

Alright, O! Your move. 

