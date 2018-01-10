Prince Harry Still Hasn't Asked Prince William to Be His Best Man

You better get on that, Harry!

While plans for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding on May 19 are fully under way, it appears as if there's one area that's been overlooked—the role of best man.

In a surprising (and somewhat adorable) confession Prince William admitted that his younger brother hadn't actually asked him to be best man at his impending nuptials.

The royal joked, "He hasn't asked me yet, just to clear that up—it could be a sensitive issue."

The question popped up during a group discussion for the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), a charity aimed at preventing male suicide through open discussion which has recently launched a "Best Man Project" celebrating men's friendship.

BTW: Traditionally, there isn't a "best man" at a royal wedding. Instead grooms have "supporters." Prince Charles asked brothers Prince Andrew and Prince Edward to be his "supporters" when he married Princess Diana in 1981.

However, Prince William broke with tradition and had Harry be his best man when he married Kate Middleton at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011. Kate's sister Pippa Middleton served as maid of honor.