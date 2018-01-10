ABC has made some behind-the-scenes changes for Bachelor Nation's latest spinoff.

A source tells E! News that The Bachelor: Winter Games will have a few systematic differences in comparison to last season's Bachelor in Paradise.

For one, ABC made sure nobody on the cast was drinking for a certain amount of time before participating in any of the games and competitions. The rule was partly put in place to help avoid medical emergencies.

According to our source, production also enforced a two drink per hour rule where cast members had to log every drink they had. New mental health and wellness staff members were also hired to help monitor cast members around the clock. "The producers took this really seriously," our insider added.

As reality TV fans remember, Bachelor in Paradise found themselves in a summer scandal after production was shut down due to "allegations of misconduct." Warner Bros. later cleared the show and its producers of any wrongdoing.