ABC has made some behind-the-scenes changes for Bachelor Nation's latest spinoff.
A source tells E! News that The Bachelor: Winter Games will have a few systematic differences in comparison to last season's Bachelor in Paradise.
For one, ABC made sure nobody on the cast was drinking for a certain amount of time before participating in any of the games and competitions. The rule was partly put in place to help avoid medical emergencies.
According to our source, production also enforced a two drink per hour rule where cast members had to log every drink they had. New mental health and wellness staff members were also hired to help monitor cast members around the clock. "The producers took this really seriously," our insider added.
As reality TV fans remember, Bachelor in Paradise found themselves in a summer scandal after production was shut down due to "allegations of misconduct." Warner Bros. later cleared the show and its producers of any wrongdoing.
Earlier this week, ABC announced The Bachelor: Winter Games will be a four-episode TV event featuring alumni from international versions of the show.
Fan-favorites from America slated to be on the series include Ben Higgins, Ashley "I" Iaconetti and Dean Unglert.
JoJo Fletcher, Rachel Lindsay, Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Trista Sutter are also expected to make special appearances along with Olympic athletes like Nancy Kerrigan.
"Throughout the run of The Bachelor Winter Games, fans can expect twists and turns on and off the ski mountain, as well as romance, heartbreak, love and, of course, roses. The bachelors and bachelorettes will participate in challenges from winter biathlon to ice dancing, with date cards being given to the winners of each challenge," ABC revealed when announcing the show. "Romantic dates will test the bachelors' and bachelorettes' perseverance in pursuing relationships with one another while faced with language barriers and cultural differences, including some amusing issues with intimacy."
The Bachelor: Winter Games premieres Tuesday, Feb. 13 at 8 p.m. on ABC.