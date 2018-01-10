Kesha Norman Claps Back at Rumors She ''Trapped'' C.J. Mosley on WAGS Atlanta: ''I Don't Know What Else You Want From Me!''
Josh Duhamel is taking on the tricky task of co-parenting in stride.
Four months have passed since the actor and Fergie announced the end of their eight-year marriage, and in a new interview with E! News, Duhamel says he is a "great relationship" with the mother of their 4-year-old son.
"It's going really well," he tells us at NBCUniversal's TCA presentation. "We have a great relationship. We really do. She's a great mother."
Shortly before going public with their split, Fergie and Josh were all smiles as they celebrated Axl's birthday. Now that they're no longer together, the Unsolved star explains their priorities as mom and dad haven't changed.
"All we want is the best for our son, so it's a bit of a juggling act but we're both grown ups who can handle a lot," Duhamel shares. "And he's happy. That's the main thing."
Fergie has echoed a similar sentiment in post-breakup interviews, telling Wendy Williams that she'll always "love" Josh and their family dynamic hasn't changed all that much.
Trae Patton/NBCUniversal
She said on the daytime talk show, "We forever have that project together and we're doing the best we can... We're with him all the time, we're just not with him together all the time. We try to do a once a week thing where we're all three together."
In a joint statement issued last September the exes announced, "With absolute love and respect we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year. To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public. We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family."
For more from Josh, press play on the video above!
Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.