Barack Obama Danced and Showcased "Dad Moves" in Front of Prince

Former President Barack Obama revealed he showcased his "dad moves" while joining his teenage daughter Sasha Obama onstage as Prince performed.

The Democratic U.S. leader made his comments in an interview with David Letterman, set to air as part of his upcoming Netflix series My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, and shared a purple-hued photo of him dancing onstage near the iconic "Purple Rain" singer and musician, who died in 2016 at age 57.

"This was probably three or four months before he died and Prince asked Sasha to come up and dance—and she's an excellent dancer," the former president said, as seen in a preview video released on Wednesday. "Then Sasha pulls me up, which surprises me because she always mocks my dancing but I have dad moves. And I think the key is what we call, 'Staying in the pocket.' You gotta stay in the pocket because, I think everybody here knows dads who get out of the pocket, and they're trying stuff that they can't really pull off and they start doing like, karate kicks and all kinds of stuff."