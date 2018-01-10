Prince William Suits Up in Scrubs for Robotic Surgery

Dr. Duke of Cambridge reporting for duty!

Prince William may not have his MD, but he still got a front seat to the operating room thanks to a recent visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital. The royal future father of three, who serves as the president of The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, got the chance to meet with patients and staff at the facilities in Chelsea on Wednesday. Arguably the highlight of the visit was the chance for William to observe a pioneering robotic surgery for a patient battling adenoid cystic carcinoma, a rare cancer.

For the experience, the royal shed his typical attire for a pair of blue scrubs and surgical cap. All suited up, he headed into surgery to watch Professor Vinidh Paleri and his team perform the minimally invasive procedure.