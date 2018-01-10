Serena Williams' daughter knows how to strike a pose!

The tennis star's 4-month-old baby girl Alexis Ohanian appear on the cover of Vogue's February 2018 issue and in an adorable pictorial. The pics, taken last month, mark the child first magazine cover and also makes Vogue history; Serena's daughter, her and her husband Alexis Ohanian's first child, is the youngest person to grace the cover.

Serena appears in a red Versace dress while holding the baby, who is wearing a white bodysuit and touching her mom while making a fist almost victoriously with her other hand.

In another photo for the magazine, Serena wears a pink-trimmed lavender satin Valentino dress while lying beside her daughter, who she calls Olympia.

Serena also appears in another picture with her child, her mother Oracene Price and sisters, Isha Price, Venus Williams and Lyndrea Price. All the women are wearing light blue pajamas.

In a fourth photo, Serena appears with her husband.