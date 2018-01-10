Olivia Munn is going back to her roots!

The former Attack of the Show host, who has gone on to become an actress, author and activist, will once again taking the reigns as a host with the most when she takes on duties at 2018 Critics' Choice Awards on Jan. 11.

Earlier in the month, the Broadcast Film Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association announced the 37-year-old X-Men star will host the show that will air on The CW.

"We are absolutely thrilled to have Olivia hosting this year's ceremony, and know that she will deliver an entertaining and sharp-witted evening to everyone in the room, and the viewers at home," BFCA President Joey Berlin said in a statement. "Beyond her skills as an actress, Olivia's work as an activist within the industry gives her a powerful voice, making her the perfect candidate to lead this night honoring the best and brightest in film and television."

Last month, the Broadcast Film Critics Association announced the complete list of nominees for the award show. The Shape of Water led the pack with 14 nominations.

While we don't know what will happen on the big night, we do have a pretty good feeling that Olivia will crush it in the hosting department.

Here's 5 reasons why we can't wait for Olivia to host...