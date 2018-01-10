The former Attack of the Show host, who has gone on to become an actress, author and activist, will once again taking the reigns as a host with the most when she takes on duties at 2018 Critics' Choice Awards on Jan. 11.
Earlier in the month, the Broadcast Film Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association announced the 37-year-old X-Men star will host the show that will air on The CW.
"We are absolutely thrilled to have Olivia hosting this year's ceremony, and know that she will deliver an entertaining and sharp-witted evening to everyone in the room, and the viewers at home," BFCA President Joey Berlin said in a statement. "Beyond her skills as an actress, Olivia's work as an activist within the industry gives her a powerful voice, making her the perfect candidate to lead this night honoring the best and brightest in film and television."
Last month, the Broadcast Film Critics Association announced the complete list of nominees for the award show. The Shape of Water led the pack with 14 nominations.
While we don't know what will happen on the big night, we do have a pretty good feeling that Olivia will crush it in the hosting department.
Here's 5 reasons why we can't wait for Olivia to host...
1. She Got Her Career Started as a Professional Host: Olivia first tasted fame when she hosted G4's Attack of the Show from 2006 to 2010. During her four-year stint as co-host of the show that ran most weeknights, Olivia had to think on her feet and keep the show moving. She's already proved she can read a teleprompter, dress up in a bevy of outrageous outfits and can tell a joke to a live audience.
Freddy Baez/startraksphoto.com
2. She's Not Afraid to Speak Her Truth: In November, she came out publicly to speak out in full against Brett Ratner in an interview with the Los Angeles Times. Her allegations of sexual harassment included claims he masturbated in front of her, told her he ejaculated on her magazine covers and lied about "banging" her.
Last month, the 37-year-old actress took a moment to discuss the sexual harassment claims she made against the Hollywood producer with E! News, "It's something that I privately dealt with for a long time, and something that came out publicly before, in 2011," she told us. "I had to take a lot of hits for that."
3. She'll Take a Pay Cut for the Right Role: Munn admitted that in order to have a part in the new Ocean's Eight, she had to take such a big pay cut that she basically had to pay to be in it—that's how much she wanted to be in the movie!
"It actually cost me money to be part of Ocean's Eight," she quipped to Julia Cunningham on Entertainment Weekly Radio,. "I paid a lot of money to have to basically spread the word that I'm not in Ocean's Eight."